School Lunches in the Age of COVID-19
GRAND HAVEN, MI, US, July 13, 2020
As school reopening begins across the country, school food service directors that have been struggling with USDA, CDC, and state safety guidelines in the age of COVID-19 are getting assistance from an unexpected source: their cafeteria software provider. For many, Meal Magic Corporation’s newest product, OSS, is providing huge relief in dealing with daunting social distancing and safety requirements.
OSS, short for Order/Serve/Sell, provides innovative methods of taking lunch orders in advance, organizing those orders for distribution, and converting delivered meals to sales with minimal effort. It is an add-on product that works with the developer’s Meal Magic Cloud school food service management software.
“We began discussing the problems of reopening schools around April,” said Meal Magic Corporation President Jim Swarts, “and quickly identified difficulties schools would face. Among those was how serving meals would be challenging due to social distancing requirements. That was going to be a big obstacle.” Instead of adopting a wait-and-see or not-our-problem attitude, the company began brainstorming potential solutions.
By late May, Meal Magic Corporation were communicating with USDA, state departments of education, and customers about the issues facing food service workers. Those talks helped shape OSS. Working prototypes were assembled and many one-on-one and group demonstrations were held online. Receptions were tremendously positive and appreciative.
“This is great or that’s exactly what we need were common responses,” reported Brad Boyink, the company’s Vice President. “Applying 30-plus years of expertise in this market, we quickly devised not only software but also procedures to address safely providing meals without the need for serving lines or cafeteria gatherings.”
OSS begins with the ordering of meals. Instead of congregating in unsafe lines, meals can be ordered in one of three ways: by parents at home using an online portal; by classroom, where the teacher can quickly record student choices; or by walk-up, self-serve kiosk stations strategically placed throughout the school. Orders placed by parents or via kiosk can be made up to a week in advance.
Ordering presented a unique challenge of its own in that some schools are planning split attendance schedules, with half the students on one schedule and the other half on another. Unlike most if not all other ordering systems, OSS handles this. Whereas other systems depend on parents to determine which choices apply to their children, which can lead to mistakes, OSS presents choices that correspond to each child’s attendance schedule.
Once ordering for the day has closed, OSS tallies choices by cafeteria and serving period, and meals are prepared and packaged. Labels can be printed and placed on each order. Meals are organized for classroom or grab-and-go distribution as recommended in USDA guidelines.
At the end of the day, served orders are quickly converted to sales with just a few mouse clicks, eliminating the need for cashiers to ring meals into POS terminals. This can translate into significant labor cost savings.
“Over the years, many of our competitors have turned their focus to lucrative credit card revenues,” says Boyink. “Our focus remains steadfast on helping schools solve problems through innovative solutions, and Meal Magic Cloud with OSS is another example of our commitment to being there for customers.”
About Meal Magic Corporation
For over thirty years, Meal Magic Corporation has been an industry leader in school food service software. The company is known for delivering groundbreaking solutions that have fundamentally changed the school food service market.
