In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market to Reach Valuation of $25.56 Billion by 2026

The IVF services market in emerging markets has witnessed significant growth, as the prices of IVF services are lower when compared to the developed countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global IVF services market generated $12.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $25.56billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assist couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. Moreover, introduction of advanced IVF techniques such as percutaneous epidydimal sperm aspiration, three-parent IVF, and genetic diagnosis help to improve the success rate of IVF. However, the global IVF market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, low awareness and social stigma about IVF in some of the under-developed regions.

Covid-19 scenario:

According to ASPIRE Initiative on Reproduction, IVF services have come to halt during the coronavirus pandemic by considering the unknown effects of Covid-19 on embryos and pregnancy.

In Asia-Pacific, China has been severely affected by coronavirus, and to avoid the transmission in the new born babies, the sperm fertilization has been stopped in China.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the IVF services market based on cycle type, end user, and region.

Based on cycle type, the IVF market is bifurcated into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle, and donor egg IVF cycles. Fresh cycle segment is major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high success rate of fertilization when using fresh eggs for IVF procedures. However, thawed IVF cycle is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as these cycles have better success rate in complicated cases such as women suffering from ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, and so forth.

Depending on end user, the global IVF services market is dominated by the fertility clinics segment and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics. Moreover, the availability of state-of-the-art equipment and presence of specialized healthcare professionals help to increase the demand for IVF services in fertility clinics.

Leading market players analyzed in the research includeAmbroiseParé Group, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital), Betamedics, BiofertilityCenter, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bourn Hall International, Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit), Cloudnine Fertility, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Cyprus IVF Centre, Dansk Fertilitetsklinik, EUVITRO S.L.U., Fakih IVF Fertility Center, Fertility and GynecologyCenter Monterey Bay IVF, Fertility Associates, Fertility Center Berlin, Fertility Center of San Antoni, Fertility First, FIV Marbella, FivetCenters Prof. Zech, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Heidelberg University Hospital, Houston Fertility Center, International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM, IVF Canada, IVF NAMBA Clinic, IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacífica, IVF Spain, IVI Panama, Ivinsemer, KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre, LIV Fertility Center, Manipal Fertility, Maria Fertility Hospital, MD Medical Group, Medfem Fertility Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., New hope fertility center, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, OVA IVF Clinic Zurich, Procrea Fertility, RAPRUI Srl, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Southend Fertility and IVF, StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic), The ARC-STER Center, The Bridge Centre, The Cape Fertility Clinic, The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit, The Lister Fertility Clinic, The Montreal Fertility Center, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Trianglen Fertility Clinic, TRIO Fertility, Virtus Health, Vitanova, VivaNeo - Medical CenterKinderwens, and Wunschkinder.

