Recruiting Co-Op Launches Love to Live in LA Service to Help Residents Pay Rent
Staffing agency; Recruiting for Good Co-Op will reward referrals to companies with funding to pay rent. The purpose driven service is available in LA.
Join the Co-Op Love to Live in LA, Start Today!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recruiting co-op provides a Collaborative Equitable Funding service to improve the quality of life for like-minded LA residents (Co-Op members) who successfully (participate in referral program) and enable Recruiting for Good.
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good
Co-Op members earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires) to offset the cost of rent.
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The City of LA launched the 'Emergency Renters Assistance Program' that supports low-income households during Covid-19, (recipients are chosen thru lottery). Unlike the program from the City of LA, Our 'Love to Live in LA (We Help Fund Your Rent)' service is open to anyone who can successfully participate (regardless of economic status). And we will continue to serve the community; year, after year."
How to Join The Co-Op (Fund Your Rent)
Must live in LA, be a US Citizen or US Resident, and 25 years old
Co-Op members are in 'Good' standing, and have volunteered (make a difference in the community).
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).
1. Co-Op member completes call; and is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good (introduce a company hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); co-op member receives 50% of proceeds (from finder's fee) to offset the cost of rent.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Are you a parent in LA, whose daughter or son is in college or graduated and needs help paying rent? Join our Co-Op, we love to help awesome parents; so the kids don't have to move back home. And everyone can love to live in LA today. "
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost of living in LA. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.RecruitingCo-Op.com.
