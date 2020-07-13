ACCESS GARAGE DOORS EXPANDS INTO SOUTH RALEIGH MARKET

William Burton

William Burton Becomes First North Carolina Franchisee

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Garage Doors has expanded their growing company footprint into the south Raleigh market.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Access Garage Doors has led the way for garage door and electric opener services in the Southeast. The company is a top-ranking authorized dealer for Liftmaster Opener Systems, Clopay and Amarr Garage Doors. Their national headquarters employs 22 individuals who are experienced and well-trained to utilize over 100 years of combined experience to teach the entire business of installing and servicing residential garage door systems. Access awarded their first franchise in Febuary 2020 located in Naples, Florida.

Access Headquarters is enjoying 48% growth in a year over year comparison. It’s that impressive showing and over 15+ year track record by the company that drew self-professed ‘serial entrepreneur’ William Burton to the brand as their second franchisee. “I was looking for a franchise with tremendous growth potential that shared my business philosophy of providing exemplary customer service and a quality product. Access Garage Doors was a great fit and I’m excited about introducing the company to Raleigh customers.”

Access President and CEO Jesse Cox said, “We’ve built a strong business model based on the high-quality service selection we offer that are installed by an equally high level technically trained professional. Franchisees are trained and provided with proprietary resources to use in day-to- day operations in order to drive the overall customer experience of the Access brand. We’re taking this model and offering it on a national level in various markets and are pleased with the initial responses we are receiving.”

Access Garage Doors nationwide franchising program provides proprietary training, ongoing support, resources including trusted associated partners and suppliers, and even home-based options to franchise owners who are just starting out. The program is designed to assist the Access brand grow in areas where there is demand. To learn more about this program, visit Access Garage Door’s website.

Burton noted the new company will be located in Morrisville and is expected to open by August. He anticipates employing five employees, initially with plans to double that number in 2021.

“We’re excited to welcome William and the Raleigh market into the Access brand family,” said Cox. “Working together, we know this franchise will be extremely successful and we’re looking forward to supporting those efforts.”