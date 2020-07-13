Karen Earl, CEO Jenesse Center Pictured Jenesse Staff hosting client baby shower (circa 2019) Jenesse Center Hotline is open 24/7

Jenesse Center Invites Community to "VOTE for JENESSE" in the LA2050 Challenge, Mon., July 13th through Mon., July 20th!

As we approach our 40th Anniversary of bringing life saving programs to our community, we are grateful to be a part of this grant opportunity to provide funding for the communities we serve” — Karen Earl, CEO Jenesse Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesse Center was selected as one of 25 finalists to compete in the upcoming LA2050 Grants Challenge . The challenge is an open call for ideas to make Los Angeles the best place to learn, create, play, connect, and live.A total of $1M will be awarded among 25 organizations, five organizations per goal category, to implement their ideas to turn inspiration into impact. Each organization will receive an award of between $10,000 to $100,000 to support its efforts. The category that Jenesse Center is competing, along with 4 other organizations, is the "live" category.According to LA2050, the overarching goal of the LIVE category is Los Angeles "residents will have the economic means and cultural capital to lead active, healthy lives, and enjoy the benefits of a sustainable environment. By the year 2050, Los Angeles will have the nation’s lowest poverty rate and every neighborhood will have access to healthy, affordable food. Every family will be able to afford quality health care and housing. And no families will face environmental health hazards because of where they live or how much money they make".All 25 finalists will be awarded a grant. Voting will determine the size of the grants that the finalists receive, with the top voted in each category winning the first place grant. In each goal category:First place winners will receive $100,000Second place winners will receive $50,000Third place winners will receive $25,000Fourth place winners will receive $15,000Fifth place winners will receive $10,000Karen Earl, Jenesse CEO said, "I want to commend the Jenesse staff who worked so diligently on the proposal that earned us this opportunity. As we approach our 40th Anniversary of bringing life saving programs and services to our community, we are grateful to be a part of this grant opportunity to provide funding for the communities we serve which are at a higher level of need with the COVID-19 challenges we've faced in the past few months. We request and encourage all of our donors, supporters and friends to please log on and vote for Jenesse so we may continue another 40 years of culturally appropriate services that impact the quality of life for our clients and the community at large."

