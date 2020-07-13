Home School Legal Defense Association Launches a New Political Advocacy Organization

/EIN News/ -- Purcellville, VA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is the largest national homeschool advocacy organization in the United States. It protects the rights and freedoms of homeschool families in all 50 states by providing legal support and advocacy to its more than 80,000 member families. Today, HSLDA is announcing the launch of a new sister organization, HSLDA Action.

HSLDA Action seeks to protect and advance the freedom to homeschool. With the support of its dedicated members, HSLDA Action accomplishes this goal through grassroots political engagement, education, and the building of partnerships with other organizations and candidates who support the cause of homeschooling.

HSLDA Action is built on the principles that brought homeschooling from public obscurity to national acceptance: that every voice matters, and that anyone, no matter their gender, race, or economic status, can make a difference for their children.

“I believe that empowering the next generation is the most important thing we can do, and I can think of no better way to do that then to teach them and fight with them for their freedom to homeschool. This is the mission of HSLDA Action,” said Jim Mason, Vice President of HSLDA Action. "We believe that education begins at home and are working to protect the freedoms that allow families to pursue the best education possible for each child."

HSLDA Action has a variety of programs designed to teach people about their government and about the importance of engaging in the civic process. Some examples are as follows:

Generation Joshua: A youth civics organization that empowers teens to understand how their country works and how they can engage the political process for good.

Congressional Action Program (CAP): A program designed to train and equip everyday citizens to engage in the nuts and bolts of grassroots activism on the federal level. In more practical terms, CAP helps people learn how to effectively communicate with their elected officials through a variety of methods, including occasional Capitol Hill training and lobby days.

“Recent attacks on home education highlight the crucial need for us to take the next step in defending and securing homeschool freedom. We must take the time to effectively train citizens and equip them to engage elected officials and policy makers. With that training, they can help ensure that the freedom to homeschool is kept safe," said Joel Grewe, Executive Director of HSLDA Action.

To keep all these programs running, an annual membership in HSLDA Action is only $35.00. Members gain access to our training programs and events, receive up-to-date information about homeschool-freedom issues on Capitol Hill and beyond, and get the opportunity to support pro-homeschool candidates around the country through our political action committees. Most importantly, members know that by joining, they are taking a stand for homeschool freedom. They are linking arms with a national community that seeks to ensure the best educational opportunities are available to all children.

