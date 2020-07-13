CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Names New Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Mack McGee joined the company July 13

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the region’s largest not-for-profit healthcare company, has appointed a new chief marketing officer with nearly 20 years of communications experience in media, advertising agency and professional services.

Mack McGee joined the company July 13 as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, following an extensive nationwide search. As CareFirst’s Chief Marketing Officer, McGee will oversee the company’s marketing functions, including communications, public and media relations and customer experience and insights.

Prior to joining CareFirst, McGee spent three years with SC&H Group, a management consulting and accounting firm. As Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at SC&H, McGee took a hands-on approach to lead the company in a new marketing direction, developed their sales and marketing strategies, revamped their customer relationship management platform and usage strategy, and implemented a data visualization strategy.

“Mack is an enthusiastic, dynamic marketing executive who has proven his ability to leverage brand, marketing programs and communications to drive business growth and sustain success,“ said Maria Harris Tildon, CareFirst’s Executive Vice President of Marketing & Government Affairs. “Mack has a deep understanding of CareFirst’s vision for the future and with his leadership, I am confident that we will expand and enhance our efforts to grow our business and improve customer experience for all of our stakeholders.”

“I am excited to join CareFirst and the strong, dedicated team working every day to improve the lives of our members and the communities we serve,” said Mack McGee. “I look forward to helping CareFirst effectively communicate with a broad range of stakeholders about the commitment of the company to drive innovation, affordability and access to healthcare.”

Before SC&H, McGee was Executive Vice President and Principal at Groove Commerce, a Baltimore-based creative marketing, design and development agency. At Groove, McGee, focused on maximizing organizational performance through revenue generation, consulting on key customer accounts, building internal leadership development and overseeing customer experience.

McGee is passionate about serving the community, a commitment CareFirst shares through its not-for-profit mission. He has served as a Board Vice Chair at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 2011, helping the Baltimore chapter raise over $2.5 million from their annual “Passion for Food and Wine” event which he has co-chaired for the last 7 years. McGee has also been a Board Member at Special Olympics Maryland since 2017. As the chair of the development committee, he has worked with the organization to create and execute new revenue-generating strategies, including establishing a Torch Gala in 2019, raising $250,000.

McGee earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland College Park.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2018, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of health care throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at http://www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

###

Media Relations CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 1-800-914-6397 mediarelations@carefirst.com