Global Night Creams Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2026: AMR

Aggressive marketing strategies and attractive packaging along with awareness about the skin healing properties drive the growth of the global night creamsmarket. North America contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Halt in the services offered by the beauty stores and disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in product shortages during the lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global night creams market generated $7.1 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, top impacting factors, and competitive scenario.

Aggressive marketing strategies and attractive packaging, innovation in night creams, and awareness about the skin healing propertiesdrive the growth of the global night creams market. However, availability of alternative products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in penetration of e-commerce platform and rise in demand for luxury cosmetic products create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the operational activities in the cosmetics and personal care industry have been slowed down due to government restrictions on the number of workers.

Halt in the services offered by the beauty stores and disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in product shortages.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global night creamsmarket based onproduct type, distribution channels, and region.

Based on product type, the moisturizing cream segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theskin whitening cream segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the e-commercesegment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Solstice Holding, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Clinique Laboratories, Estee Lauder Companies, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal S.A., VLCC Health Care, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Himalaya Global Holdings, and Guerlain.

