North Dakota, Minnesota courts get creative in resuming jury trials as coronavirus keeps spreading

In Cass County courtrooms, pieces of tape mark where juror chairs should be placed to keep them six feet apart, some of which are outside the traditional jury box.

It’s one of many preparations Cass County Courthouse staff have taken over the last several weeks to start jury trials on Tuesday, July 14, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything we're doing is designed so that, irregardless, you can always maintain social distancing,” said Judge Frank Racek, who presides over the East Central Judicial District.

