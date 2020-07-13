Investors Bank Expands Middle Market Lending
Moving forward in the recovering economy, many companies will need rapid access to capital
SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank's Commercial Banking Group announced the addition of five senior-level executives who will focus on building relationships and originating loans with middle market companies throughout the region. These commercial bankers are knowledgeable advisors who will provide a range of banking, lending and treasury management services to companies in a broad range of industries – information technology, healthcare, logistics, materials, manufacturing, real estate, and telecommunications, among others.
— Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings
Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “As more companies and organizations expand their business activities, we are forecasting an increased demand for capital. We have significant capital reserves to assist companies, and the expertise to structure commercial and industrial loans that meet their financial needs.”
Investors’ expanded commercial banking team will provide commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, equipment financing and leasing, healthcare lending, and commercial mortgages for owner-occupied properties. These bankers will serve middle market companies located across the bank’s footprint in New Jersey, New York, and the entire region.
In announcing the five appointments, Mr. Cummings said, “We recruited these exceptional commercial bankers to serve and assist middle market companies, which need a reliable banking partner. We have the capabilities, technology and capital to help companies boost their growth as they navigate today’s ever-changing economy.”
The team of five executives will report to Mark Noto, head of Investors Bank’s Commercial Banking Group which includes C&I Lending, Healthcare Finance, Equity Sponsor Finance, Cash Surrender Value Life Insurance, Equipment Financing, and Treasury Management Services divisions. Each executive brings years of experience to Investors Bank.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. The Investors Bank website is https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
