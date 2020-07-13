TEN Ltd. CEO to Join ‘Deep Dive into TEN & the Tanker Sector’ Webinar on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 am EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) today announced that Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of INTERTANKO from 2014 – 2018, will join a Webinar organized by Capital Link featuring a live one-on-one discussion with Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime Shipping Equity Research at Jefferies.



The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on three main verticals: TEN’s development, strategy, market positioning and competitive advantages. Secondly, it will examine the tanker market including both crude oil and product tanker segments as a well as the LNG market. Lastly, the discussion will also address critical issues surrounding the industry, its overall outlook and direction.

The webinar will last for about one hour. After a 40-minute discussion, there will be a live Q&A session. The webinar can be accessed on http://webinars.capitallink.com/2020/TEN/ .

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years in the capital markets, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 65 double-hull vessels in the water, one LNG carrier, two suezmax tankers and up to three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, exceeding 8.0 million dwt.

For further information, please contact: