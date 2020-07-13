Guggenheim Securities Hires Matthew Wesley to Expand Private Capital Advisory Business

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Matthew Wesley will join the firm as a Managing Director to expand its private capital advisory business and will focus on building out the firm’s secondary advisory capabilities. Mr. Wesley will commence work at Guggenheim in March 2021.



Mr. Wesley joins Guggenheim with more than a decade of private equity and capital markets experience, working most recently as the head of PJT Partners North America general partner (GP) led secondary advisory business. Prior to PJT, Mr. Wesley worked as a principal at Coller Capital, where he focused on structuring, negotiating, and executing private secondary transactions.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt as a cornerstone addition to our private capital advisory business,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Matt’s deep expertise in providing liquidity solutions to investors in private equity and other asset classes complements our successful primary capital efforts. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Wesley earned his J.D. in business law and regulation and his B.S. in applied economics and management from Cornell University. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

Media Contact