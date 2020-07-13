Prominent Entrepreneur Chad Everett Harris Was Recently Featured in an Exclusive Interview with Hustler's Digest

Chad Everett Harris was recently provided the opportunity to share his insights on the current pandemic and how it is impacting the business landscape.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur Chad Everett Harris was recently featured in an exclusive online interview with Hustler's Digest. Chad takes the time to provide insight into the current state of the business landscape and outlines various measures professionals are implementing to safeguard their employees.Chad also shares his perspective on working from home and provides tips on how to cope during these unprecedented times. As a highly successful innovator and entrepreneur, Chad Everett Harris encourages individuals to remain positive, believing that now is the opportunity to re-strategize long and short-term goals."One thing I try to do every day, even before coronavirus, is practice gratitude. By doing so, I can prioritize the things that are important to me and appreciate how far I have come both personally and professionally." - Chad HarrisThose interested in reading the full interview can access it on the official site here. About Hustler's DigestHustler's Digest is a source of information, inspiration and motivation for the world's most successful leaders, executives, investors and entrepreneurs. As an online magazine, the platform is committed to publishing high-quality content from a variety of reliable sources.About Chad Everett HarrisChad Everett Harris is a self-driven entrepreneur, currently residing in New Orleans, Louisiana. With over 30 years of experience in the green industry, construction, and e-commerce sectors, Chad has cultivated a unique skill set that has contributed to his professional success.Chad also recently launched an academic scholarship campaign to help financially support undergraduate students amid the current pandemic. He encourages those enrolled in a business program at an accredited post-secondary institution to apply.For more information visit the official site here