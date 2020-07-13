Pastor Courage Igene of the All Nations Church Welcomes New Members

Pastor Courage Igene invites you and your loved ones to worship with them at one of their locations throughout the United States, Ghana and Nigeria this week.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Courage Igene wants to welcome and invite you to worship with the All Nations Church this Sunday. With Pastors all over the world sharing the teachings of the bible, the All Nations Church’s approach is to communicate the Word of God in a dynamic, relevant, and uplifting manner that applies to your everyday life.All Nations Church has been actively involved in building churches all over the world. Their international headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas under the leadership of Senior Pastor, Apostle Courage Igene. With the goal of helping others build a stronger relationship with their faith, it is Courage Igene’s hope that people will find their God given purpose through weekly attendance.For more information on the All Nation's Church visit the official site here. About Courage IgenePastor Courage Igene is known for his practical biblical teaching, his visionary leadership, and his passion to help people know Christ. He is the founder and President of All Nations Church, which has many places of worship throughout the country. Originally from West Nigeria, Pastor Courage Igene followed his call from God to the United States so he could share his passion with more people. Pastor Courage travels to each church, providing spiritual guidance and prayer for those who need it. His goal is to empower as many people as possible through blessings and positivity. Bringing people to God is his life’s passion. He has always known he would live a life of ministry and considers himself blessed to reach as many as he has.