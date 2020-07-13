Wound Care Market to Hit USD 24.55 Billion by 2027; Accountable to Presence of Well-Established Healthcare Infrastructure, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Corp, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc., Medtronic, 3M, BSN Medical (Essity), PAUL HARTMANN AG and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care market size is projected to showcase significant progress and earn USD 24.55 billion by 2027. This is accountable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and the wounds that result from them, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. Wound care is used for injuries that are unable to heal by themselves. If untreated, they may result in severe consequences, such as mobility issues, decreased elasticity of blood vessels, and others.

A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborative overview of the market. The report is titled, “Wound Care Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactives, and Others), By Application (Chronic Wounds, and Acute Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to this report, the market value stood at USD 15.68 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 to 2027.





The report is based on the following questions:

What is the nature of the market?

Which is the leading segment?

Who is the leading player of the wound care market?

How is the prevalence of diabetes aiding in the expansion of the market?

What are the key developments of the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Bioactive Therapy to Add Impetus to Market

The rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others are some of the key factors promoting this market growth. This, coupled with the advent and adoption of technologically advanced wound care products, will also add impetus to the market. Additionally, continuous research and development, as well as increasing investments in the launch of advanced wound care products are likely to bolster growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, high treatment costs and the presence of limited or no reimbursement policies, especially in the underdeveloped nations, may challenge the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the advent of bioactive therapy for treating chronic wounds is expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market in the coming years.

The worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 has shaken the world economy. Most businesses are at a halt, import-export is not possible, and the entire world is hoping to come out of this situation. With government support and necessary measures, we soon hope to overcome this situation and step into a better tomorrow.



Segment:



Advanced Wound Dressing Segment to earn Largest Share Owing to Better Product Offering

Based on segmentation by type, the advanced wound dressing segment earned 42.6% wound care market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. This is owing to the presence of a diverse product portfolio.

Regional Analysis-

North America is Holding Dominance on Account of Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure

North America earned a revenue of USD 6.09 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant, followed by Europe. This is on account of the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. This coupled with the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities, as well as favorable reimbursement policies by the governments of developed nations are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years on account of the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases as a result of the rising patient population and improving healthcare and medical infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Investing in Launch of Technologically Advanced Products for Gaining Competitive Edge

The nature of the market is fragmented due to the presence of key players of all sizes. The key players functioning in this global market are investing heavily in the research, development, and launch of technologically advanced products that will help them to gain a strategic position. Others are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and joint ventures to hold a vital position in the market and gather high revenue.





Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:

November 2019 – DermGEN was launched for regenerative medicine (RegenMed) by Lake Superior Centre. This is an acellular dermal matrix for the healing of wounds.

February 2019 – MaxioCel, a dressing for wound care made of chitosan, was launched by Axio Biosolutions, offering quick healing and comfort to patients with chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others.





As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, some of the significant players in the Wound Care Market are as follows:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Corp

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Inc.

Medtronic

3M

BSN Medical (Essity)

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Other players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wound Care Market Key Market Players – Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 Prevalence of Diabetes Foot Ulcer By Key Countries, 2019 New Product Launches, Key Market Players Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.)

Global Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Advanced Wound Dressing Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Acute Wounds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





