Workplace Options Provides a Free Parent's Resource Guide to Meet the Challenges of Planning a Socially Safe Summer During the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is here and school's out, but social distancing measures have closed day care centers, camps, and other activities parents usually rely on to keep their children busy and happy. Families now face a new challenge—figuring out what to do with their children and how to keep them safe over the summer.



That is why Workplace Options is providing a free childcare resource guide to help U.S. parents to navigate the available information and to ensure a fun and safe summer for their children during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that parents are in overdrive trying to navigate their children's safety and emotional support needs, as well as the mental toll that they face themselves. In order to make things a little easier for these time-deprived parents, the Work-Life team has compiled a collection of links, tips, and ideas for the public that can be easily referenced.

"This is a very challenging time for parents!" Sarah Wood, VP of Global Work-Life Operations at Workplace Options, said. "Parents are juggling work, keeping their families healthy and safe, and are now trying also to be tutors, teachers, and summer camp counselors. We have created this guide to try to provide parents with options for the summer to keep their children active and safe."

Sarah Wood and experts on Workplace Options' Work-Life team (Ayse Tillman, Erin Pettibone, and Mahima Singh) have teamed up with Michelle Birnbaum, Work-Life and Diversity Consultant, to compile U.S.-based information into one comprehensive and easy-to-use guide. Our step-by-step plans and information sheets include reliable resources from the Child Mind Institute and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) among others.

In this free all-in-one source guide, parents will have access to helpful information and resources, such as

tips on how children can protect themselves and others

in-person and online summer experiences from reliable sources

access to safe options for children and families with special needs

EAP support resources for employees and their families

Many summers will be spent at or near home, and parents are scrambling to find childcare solutions that their children will enjoy despite the worrying backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a challenge, this is an opportunity to build resilience in our children and to help them to learn to adapt, grow, and gain strength through adversity.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family, and personal needs to become healthier, happier, and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company's world-class employee support, effectiveness, and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals, and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world's largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 65 million employees across 100,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.com.

Contact:

Marsha Fisher

marsha.fisher@workplaceoptions.com

800.699.8011 x71428

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b867d122-4a0a-42d8-acf0-e689e67d44b4