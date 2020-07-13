HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures is Busier Than Ever as It Pioneers Innovative Filmmaking Strategies for COVID Era

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Big M Entertainment Pictures, remains busier than ever by creating and employing innovative strategies and technologies specifically adapted for maintaining production during the current pandemic. Over that past few months, Big M Entertainment has been able to not only sustain its already ambitious production schedule, but to actually expand it. Importantly, it has done this while continuing to follow all governmental and regulatory safety guidelines for all cast, crew, and staff.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “Our Big M Entertainment subsidiary is currently experiencing a flurry of activity, with seven major projects in various stages of development in addition to a fluctuating number of ongoing smaller side projects. We consider this a remarkable achievement in light of the current environment and the devastating effects it has had on the entertainment industry at large. Fortunately, we were “ahead of the curve” and had already shifted our focus to the entertainment industry, and specifically to Big M Entertainment’s unique approach to independent filmmaking and streaming media, just before the pandemic exploded here in the U.S. We believe we’re in exactly the right place at the right time.”

Big M Entertainment has recently completed post-production on its eco-documentary “Trees” and negotiations are underway with multiple interested distributors of various size and scope. Its supernatural horror film “Captured” is currently deep in production and barring any unexpected contingencies, filming will wrap within the next two weeks and post-production will be completed by Fall 2020. Pre-production is moving forward rapidly on another feature film “Rosamond”, and two more films, “Avenue M” and “Trailer” are fully scripted and ready to move into development within the next few months. In addition, the company also controls Intellectual Property rights to two “Class A” film projects about which they are currently in discussions with major studios regarding potential big budget productions.

Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and Big M Entertainment, stated, “We are pleased that we have been able to continue all phases of our projects, despite the recent challenges in working conditions. In the current environment, projects at larger studios producing major productions using large casts, unionized crews, off-site locations and having significant travel needs have been severely curtailed or even totally suspended. Meanwhile, opportunities are plentiful for nimble production companies like Big M Entertainment, who use much smaller crews and employ remote filming capabilities along with cutting edge animation and other technological advantages to create high quality films and streaming media while still adhering to all safety requirements.”

Right now, the company’s excitement centers around the imminent completion of its full-length supernatural horror film, CAPTURED, which Mr. Williams describes as “a uniquely crafted production that delivers a unique visual experience for a demanding audience.”

CAPTURED is a timely psychological thriller that takes place on the heels of a crippling pandemic. The film is centered on a couple who arrive at their vacation getaway only to learn that a “safer at home” order has been reinstated and a quarantine will be back in effect within 24 hours. They reluctantly decide to return home, but first stop to pick up a “keepsake" which later unleashes a horrific force inside their home, leaving them trapped inside while also facing the anxiety of the ongoing pandemic.

CAPTURED builds upon elements of earlier successful releases like “Paranormal Activity”, which grossed over $193M at the U.S. box office, and the “The Blair Witch Project”, which grossed over $248M. The horror film genre is remarkable in its ability to consistently rank among the most profitable genres without relying on high priced actors and instead introducing a steady stream of outstanding up and coming young talent. CAPTURED continues this tradition by featuring rising young star Jamie Ohlsen, who has previously appeared in seven features in preparation for what is expected to be her first breakout role, along with two more talented newcomers, Leslie Pine and Kaylah Pantaleon. Executive Producers include Franklyn Harris, Xandra Krahe, Dominique Appleby, and Angela Raglin.

The film concept that Big M Entertainment has developed and demonstrated in CAPTURED provides one of the cornerstones of the company’s signature offerings and has already been enthusiastically received by the same distribution companies with whom the company is currently in negotiations regarding several of its other offerings. More details about these projects will be forthcoming.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

