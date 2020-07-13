Shaw Encourages Community to #ChipinforKids to Drive Support for Shaw Charity Classic Charitable Beneficiaries

Text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to participating Alberta charities and Shaw will match your contribution

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. is encouraging the community to #ChipinforKids this summer in an effort to boost support for more than 200 Alberta youth-based charities that are connected to the Shaw Charity Classic and its charitable giving program, Shaw Birdies for Kids, presented by AltaLink.



Canadians can text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation between now and August 30. All funds raised will go toward the children’s charities across the province that benefit from the award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event in Calgary. Donors can also direct their contribution to their choice of the tournament’s charities by texting that charity’s unique code.

More information including a full list of participating charities and their text-to-donate codes can be found at shaw.ca/scc. Standard message and data rates may apply.

Shaw Communications will match every donation made on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a total of $150,000. In addition, donations made directly to Shaw Birdies for Kids-participating charities will be matched again by the Shaw Charity Classic — up to an additional 50 per cent of the Shaw-matched donation. This means that an individual donation of $10 can grow into a donation of $30 to participating charities.



By texting-to-donate, the community spirit of the Shaw Charity Classic will continue throughout 2020. The lone Canadian stop on the PGA TOUR Champions was cancelled last month due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

The donations and matched contributions raised through #ChipinforKids will help ensure that more than 200 Alberta charities that have been strained by COVID-19 will be able to continue their work in our communities.

“For the past seven years, many of the greatest names in professional golf have come to Calgary to be part of one of our city’s hallmark events, where fans, families, and friends join in the goal of supporting hundreds of kids’ charities across the province,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications.

“While we will have to wait until next year to bring back our heroes of the PGA TOUR Champions, we are inviting everyone to join us in supporting the great work these charities are doing to make our communities and neighbourhoods better. With your help, the Shaw Charity Classic will continue its tradition of making a strong, positive impact on Alberta’s kids and families,” Mr. Shaw said.

In June, Shaw Communications announced a $1 million donation to support Alberta’s youth who depend on funds raised from the Shaw Charity Classic. Since its inception, the Shaw Charity Classic has raised more than $48 million to support over 213 Alberta children and youth-based charities, breaking charitable giving records every year.

People across the country are encouraged to use #ChipinforKids to share their donation and help raise awareness for these worthy community charities. For additional information on the Shaw Charity Classic and text-to-donate, please visit shaw.ca/scc .

