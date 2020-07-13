Golden Matrix Revenues Exceed $425,000 in June; Company on Track to Achieve First Million Dollar Quarter

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGID), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today said revenues in the month of June exceeded $425,000. This represents a record month for the company, and the second fiscal (July 31) quarter is expected to become GMGI’s first quarter with revenues exceeding $1,000,000.

The company said acceleration of revenues in the current quarter received a boost from the activities of a new distributor and the increased number of operators. There are now over 3.1 million registered users across all gaming platforms operated by GMGI’s 358 plus operators.”

“We are thrilled that our eighth consecutive profitable quarter will also be the one achieving the million-dollar revenue milestone,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “We have become a go-to enterprise for operators whose businesses have been negatively impacted during the pandemic and recognize the need to develop a stronger online presence. The dynamic GM-X system also appeals to our rapidly growing user base, as they have had little or no access to land-based casinos for several months and feel safer gaming in a secure online environment.”

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention, and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

