BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group provides ExDD Report (Exchange Due Diligence Report), and Proof of Reserve for BitBuy Technologies

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed a third party due diligence report and financial audit on the Digital Asset platform operated by Bitbuy Technologies.



The ExDD report incorporates an entity review, transactional analysis, and proof of reserve showing that Bitbuy is adhering to its corporate policies and compliance objectives. Bitbuy has met the criteria of having 97% of customer funds outlined in their corporate policy secured in cold storage with Knox Custody Solutions and are ensuring the safety and security of customer funds.

Adam Goldman, founder of Bitbuy added "We’re proud that this is our second Proof of Reserve report that will be made publicly available. Conducting a third-party Proof of Reserves is an important process that we feel more platforms should be doing, to ensure they are handling their client's assets the way they say they are. For us, transparency is critical for our clients and partners to feel safe and secure when working with Bitbuy.”

BIG’s President, Lance Morginn, commented, “We are pleased to be the trusted platform that Virtual Asset Service Providers can turn to for an unbiased third-party assessment. Customer's safety and security is of the utmost importance in the Virtual Asset space as we continue to see rapid growth all over the world. BIG is here to ensure that this continues to be the case and have a way to recognize who the leaders are in the industry.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

