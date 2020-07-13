Turning Point Therapeutics Names Andrew Partridge As Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the appointment of Andrew Partridge as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective today. Mr. Partridge has more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical sales and marketing experience leading more than 20 commercial launches across multiple indications, including oncology, hematology and rare diseases.



“As we progress our global registrational study of repotrectinib and with three other earlier stage drug candidates in our pipeline, I am pleased to have a commercial veteran of Andy’s caliber to lead our market planning and commercialization efforts,” said Dr. Athena Countouriotis, president and chief executive officer. “His depth of experience preparing for and successfully executing multiple commercial launches will serve us well and makes him an ideal fit for our team.”

Mr. Partridge joins the company from Centrexion Therapeutics, a privately held biotech, where he served as both chief operating officer and chief commercial officer. He was previously with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for 5 years, most recently as senior vice president and head of North American commercial operations where he built the team to successfully launch multiple cystic fibrosis therapies and new indications. Mr. Partridge had overall responsibility at Vertex across the U.S. and Canada for marketing, sales, market access and patient services and led the cross-functional North American leadership team that included medical affairs, finance, legal and human resources. In the preceding 20 years, he served in sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility with Schering-Plough, Roche and Amgen. At Amgen, he held senior marketing and sales roles for oncology and hematology therapeutics, including strategic planning and operations of the $5 billion oncology business unit, and therapeutic area head for oncology in global strategic marketing. His global experience also includes marketing and sales management roles based in the U.K. at Roche and Schering-Plough focused on oncology and hematology. He earned a Higher National Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences from Birmingham City University in the U.K.

“Precision medicine offers new hope to patients with genetically driven cancers, and Turning Point has an exciting pipeline of drug candidates that could potentially address multiple difficult to treat indications,” said Mr. Partridge. “I look forward to working closely with Athena and the team on commercial planning and launch readiness, with the goal of getting critical therapies to patients as quickly as possible.”

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com .

