Teleperformance to Hire Thousands for Work-at-Home Jobs in the US

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digital integrated business services, announced that it will hire thousands of people across the US for full-time, part-time, and seasonal work-at-home jobs for technical support, customer service, licensed healthcare insurance, and sales. Hundreds will also be hired for managerial roles as supervisors, team leaders, trainers, workforce management, and quality assurance. The company encourages anyone interested in the opportunity to work virtually and grow and advance their careers to apply.

As the company has rapidly and successfully transitioned its people to work-at-home through the COVID-19 crisis, it continues to grow and support multiple clients across different lines of business and industries. With 80% of its teams working remotely, the company is balancing the new normal with work-at-home and on-site workforce and continues to operate with very robust work-at-home solutions for its clients, such as the new Teleperformance Cloud Campus. This coupled with its on-site interaction experts provides comprehensive support for clients and their businesses.

“Because of our success, we continue to grow with most of our teams working from home, and our clients are growing with us,” said Travis Coates, Teleperformance USA Chief Operations Officer. “We are thrilled to expand our TP family and offer employment opportunities for people who are looking for career opportunities or may have been affected by the pandemic. Teleperformance offers advancement opportunities, a great work-at-home support environment, perks, and benefits.”

Employees will provide customer support for Teleperformance’s clients and their products and services. Interested applicants should possess basic computer skills, customer-oriented career experience, and the motivation to achieve performance goals.

“Interested candidates who want to earn additional income from the comfort of their home can apply online from anywhere in the US and chat with a recruiter to explore the opportunity for a new career with Teleperformance that will afford them the chance to learn and develop skills,” said Mr. Coates.

Teleperformance USA currently employs more than 24,800 people nationwide in its Core services segment. Those interested in applying for a job may do so at careers.teleperformanceusa.com.

