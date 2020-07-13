Road Closure on Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a road closure between T-691 (Mt Pleasant Road) and Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road).

On Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Mile Post Road. A detour using Mt Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###