Randal Gindi Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Program

The Randal Gindi Scholarship Program was created to alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with obtaining a formal education.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications for the Randal Gindi Scholarship Fund are now officially closed. Overwhelmed by the response, the scholarship committee will spend the next couple of weeks going through over 300 applications to pick three winners based on merit.To apply, students studying in Canada and the U.S. had to complete an online application and submit a 750-word essay detailing how the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted their daily life, and what steps they are taking to stay safe during quarantine. Randal Gindi also required students to share an idea on how to encourage others to stay home during the pandemic.With the current circumstances around COVID-19, many families are struggling to remain financially stable, and while post-secondary institutions are now operating remotely, students will still need to make regular tuition payments. The Randal Gindi Scholarship Program hopes to alleviate some of that burden for three applicants.About Randal GindiRandal Gindi is a successful New-York based businessman and devout family man. With extensive experience as an entrepreneur, investor, and self-proprietor, Randal Gindi has always had an insatiable hunger to learn every aspect of a business, whether as an owner or an investor, and it has been a major benefit to him throughout his career. Understanding the importance of education and learning as tools for growth and success, he created his scholarship fund to help others move closer to their goals. In hopes of funding the same dreams and aspirations he had growing up, Randal Gindi is excited for the winners of the Scholarship Program to be announced.