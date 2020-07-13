Israel’s Cellcom Selects Amdocs as Strategic Partner for Accelerating Digitization Across its Lines-of-Business

Amdocs will enable Cellcom to offer its customers an advanced and intuitive digital experience, using the world’s leading technologies

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a new agreement with Cellcom Israel Ltd. expanding the collaboration between the two companies. As part of the agreement, Amdocs will help Cellcom simplify and consolidate its technology operations on an integrated, modern platform with advanced digital capabilities in support of its cellular, fixed, TV and broadband internet services for both retail and enterprise customers.



“With Amdocs, we have significantly accelerated our pace of modernization in order to offer Cellcom customers the most advanced digital services, while improving our operational efficiency and our ability to introduce new innovations and an enhanced and unified customer experience,” said Victor Malka, chief information officer at Cellcom. “Amdocs’ ability to innovate and deliver, combined with its industry leadership in digital, were key considerations in selecting them for this strategic engagement.”

“Cellcom’s digitization will enable them to offer world-class customer experiences. Cellcom’s service representatives will also be able to provide an optimal customer service experience, leveraging an integrated and customer-centric digital platform,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, at Amdocs. “Amdocs is pleased to partner with Cellcom and contribute to the acceleration and improvement of its operational efficiency across its lines of business.”

The agreement expands on nearly two decades of collaboration between the two companies, where Cellcom has been using different Amdocs business and operational support systems.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the amdocsONE

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com