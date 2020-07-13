Veritas Farms Announces Chairman of Board of 1-800-PET-MEDS to Join Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Robert C. Schweitzer to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Schweitzer is a highly sought-after banking and finance executive who currently holds multiple board positions with publicly traded companies, including Chairman of The Board of 1-800-PET-MEDS and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Envision Solar International. “Robert brings tremendous banking, capital markets, board committee, and leadership expertise to Veritas Farms’ Board of Directors,” said Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritas Farms.

A retired US Navy Captain, Mr. Schweitzer earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as Vice President of the National Corporate Banking Group at Wachovia and has since held senior executive positions with The First National Bank of Chicago, Union Planters Bank (now Regions Bank), Bank of America, and most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer of Shay Investment Services Inc. His decades of financial and board experience are bolstered by numerous successful capital raises, four NASDAQ up-listings and one NYSE IPO.

“We are excited and honored to announce Robert as the newest member of our Board of Directors. His experience in banking and capital markets will help shape our strategy to achieve our business goals and drive our continued growth,” Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder, said.

About Veritas Farms, Inc .

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

