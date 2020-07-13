From bounty hunters to Broadway mega hits, Verizon has the best video experience

Verizon wins trio of awards in latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re into intergalactic bounty hunters, rapping founding fathers, or need to watch a training video for work, there's no shortage of streaming content available, and the best Video Experience is on Verizon according to Opensignal in its latest Mobile Network Experience Report released today. This is the fourth consecutive time Verizon has been awarded top Video Experience.



The report analyzed the overall mobile network experience of Opensignal’s U.S. users on each of the four major nationwide wireless companies from March 16 to June 13, 2020. Verizon was also named as having the best 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.



The recognition is especially timely, given increases in video streaming traffic compared to pre-COVID periods.



“In recent months many of us have been streaming a lot of content and this award highlights that, even under unusual conditions, our mobile network still surpassed all others in delivering the best video experience,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “It’s a further proof point of why partners like Disney+ and Hulu are confident working with Verizon, because they know our customers get an exceptional experience while viewing their content.”



Opensignal recently recognized Verizon as having the fastest 5G download speed in the world and offering the best 5G download speed experience in the United States.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

