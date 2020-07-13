Recruiter.com CEO to Participate in Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on July 14

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, today announced that its CEO Evan Sohn will share insight into the Company’s current growth and key market drivers during an investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Sohn will follow the presentation.



To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/67

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations: