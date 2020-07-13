Clikia Corp Issues Shareholder Letter on New Strategic Vision and the Path Ahead

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, issues the following Letter to Shareholders on behalf of the CEO:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

Allow me to begin today by expressing our most sincere gratitude to our faithful shareholders for your loyalty, patience, and commitment. Following a recent shift in leadership, we have now established a bold new vision at Clikia Corp.

Today, I would like to provide you with a more thorough and detailed understanding of that vision, as well as further insights into our emerging model, what we have already accomplished, and what we are focused on achieving next.

As you are likely aware, Clikia is undergoing a comprehensive pivot into a new marketplace presenting a new strategic vision, fueled by new leadership and a new thesis for driving shareholder value. This new strategic vision is unexplored territory to Clikia Corp and its stakeholders. But it is not new to the Company’s new leadership or the network that leadership has at hand.

We are already harnessing a robust network and extensive experiential assets that come with the bargain in this transition – including a great deal of experience centered in the rare custom luxury goods market. It is a peculiar niche business context with its own rules governing a unique microeconomic landscape.

For example, in the rare custom luxury goods market, traditional supply chains are irrelevant or nonexistent. Luxury purchases happen almost exclusively by appointment through networks inaccessible by normal channels of commerce. People willing to spend $50K on a watch cannot accomplish that transaction on Amazon.com. The watch they want isn’t a click away. It is a relationship away.

As a consequence, the rare custom luxury goods market is actually more resistant to economic cyclicality because the top 0.01% on the global wealth scale generally do not have consumer patterns impacted by the unemployment rate or changes in energy prices. The limiting factor is not demand, but supply.

Hence, the limiting factor for a company in this market space, such as our subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is our ability to produce a consumable supply of extremely high-end luxury goods for those who wish to purchase them and have access to the means to do so, as well as our ability to be the recipient of that interest when it arises. In both cases, we bring to the table network assets that suggest a promising outlook.

Our initial focus has been in the rare custom luxury watch and jewelry market, where we have a pre-built foundation of strong sourcing relationships, which has allowed us to amass very strong topline growth so far in 2020.

As we will confirm, CLKA has already seen seven-figure revenues so far this year, which represents an enormous expansion in sales over the Company’s prior model. And we expect that figure to grow, especially as the global economy reopens.

We have enormous room for growth in terms of both topline performance and margins. As we gain greater purchasing power to acquire goods in volume, we will expand our positioning and network of relationships and simultaneously lower our cost-of-goods-sold, widening margins in everything we do.

We have a number of exciting catalysts in gestation right now, including new wholesale duty-free supplier relationships, additional funding to augment our inventory of luxury goods, data affirming our continued topline growth this summer, and the initial steps toward potential expansion into new luxury goods categories and geographic end markets.

To that end, we have committed ourselves to the task of getting our message out to our current and prospective shareholders and to the public at large with complete transparency.

As always, thank you for your continued support and commitment. We look forward to updating you again very soon.

Best Regards,

Anil Idnani, CEO

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.

For more information please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

