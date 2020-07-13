Nurix Therapeutics Announces Addition of Dr. Jason Kantor to its Management Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jason Kantor as senior vice president, finance and investment strategy. In this role, Dr. Kantor will be responsible for communicating the vision and value of Nurix’s platform, therapeutic programs and strategic initiatives and assist in capital formation.



“Dr. Kantor brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, deep knowledge of capital markets and a strong network of relationships across the financial community,” said Hans van Houte, chief financial officer of Nurix. “We believe the addition of Jason to the team will accelerate the execution of Nurix’s ambitious business plan to expand our therapeutic initiatives and the financing strategy behind them.”

Dr. Kantor brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, financial strategy and business plan development in the biotech and pharma industry. Prior to joining Nurix, he served as a senior biopharma analyst at Artisan Partners, where he covered industry trends for both large and small cap biotech and pharma companies globally. He also served as board president at Biotech Partners, meeting the non-profit’s goals of increasing corporate sponsorship and gaining support from local government. Dr. Kantor previously served as managing director, biotechnology analyst at Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets and WR Hambrecht + Co, focusing on innovative biotech companies and building successful healthcare and research franchises. After obtaining a Ph.D in cell and developmental biology from Harvard University and a B.A. in biology from the University of California, San Diego, Dr. Kantor transitioned into biotechnology finance as vice president, biotechnology analyst at JP Morgan Chase & Co.

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Nurix during this exciting time for the Company as it works to advance four oncology programs towards the clinic and recently formed DeCART Therapeutics Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary,” said Jason Kantor, Ph.D. “I look forward to working with management and investors to continue the implementation of the Company’s strategic plan with the ultimate goal of bringing transformative therapies to patients.”

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Jason Kantor

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

jkantor@nurixtx.com