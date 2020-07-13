KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 Scholarship for Black Americans in Cybersecurity

KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to support Black Americans in further education

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to launch the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans in Cybersecurity.

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals reports that only 6% of African Americans work in STEM compared to an overall 11% of the U.S. workforce. Research from the Center and (ISC)2 found that U.S. minorities are underrepresented in senior cybersecurity roles and pay discrepancy is a challenge. Offering scholarships to those who are underrepresented in this industry is one way to start bridging the gap.

The recipient of this award will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be applied to tuition, fees, books, electronics, and up to $3,000 of that total may be applied to on-campus housing. They can choose to pay the scholarship amount all at once or spread it out over the course of multiple semesters, including summer session.

"Cybersecurity is one of the largest growing industries in the world,” said Erika Lance, SVP people operations. “It is imperative that we continue to create a diverse workforce. This is done by each of us taking steps to ensure the opportunity is made available to everyone. We are very excited to partner with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to offer this scholarship to Black students in the field of cybersecurity and look forward to meeting all of the amazing candidates."

“As we all continue to rely more and more on technology for personal and business use, we must increase the security behind it all,” said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. “There is already a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, so it is ‘all hands on deck’ and this scholarship will help bring another bright mind into the fold.”

The application period opens July 13, 2020 and closes on Sept. 14, 2020. For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans in Cybersecurity administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-black-americans-scholarship.

