Woman Shares Fictionalized Story of Dating a Psychopathic Man to Help Others Avoid Toxic Relationships

Author M. L. Stark pens ‘Burning Desire’ to help women identify psychopathic and manipulative behavior

/EIN News/ -- BOURNEMOUTH, England, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author M. L. Stark, through a fictionalized account of her personal life, tells her story of abuse while dating a psychopathic man in “Burning Desire: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes Part I.” This book is the first in an adult fiction series that raises awareness of the intense, destructive nature of a relationship with a psychopathic man.

“Burning Desire” follows the main charter, Mary, and her toxic relationship with a man named Drake. Mary, who was in an unfulfilling marriage with an unfaithful man, fell prey to the allure of Drake, who was her doctor. Utilizing his role as Mary’s doctor to his own perverse advantage, Drake made his way into Mary’s psyche and wielded power and fear to attract her. This novel showcases how Drake, a psychopathic man, manipulates Mary for money and to maintain a sense of power over a vulnerable human being.

“She notes in her introductory chapter that the novel is based on real events, which makes some episodes highly authentic and impactful . . . Because the story is based on real-life experience, readers will sympathize with Mary and her struggles,” wrote Blue Ink Review.

Stark wishes to share tell-tale signs of a toxic relationship so that women can learn to identify psychopathic and manipulative behavior and take the necessary precautions during courtship to protect themselves.

“Many women are badly emotionally manipulated and mistreated by psychopathic men,” said Stark. “Believe me, these women are plagued with confusing thoughts that are constantly swirling in their minds as they are slowly poisoned by these men. The bruises after the physical violence fade away, but the impact of the psychological abuse doesn’t disappear, it keeps haunting you for the rest of your life.”

This book can also help male readers, who are in relationships with women who have dated a psychopathic man, understand their partner and treat them with the love, respect and patience that they need. With “Burning Desire,” Stark hopes to reach both women and men who are navigating romantic relationships and encourage them to find healthy, supportive relationships with one another.

“Burning Desire: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes Part I”

By M. L. Stark

ISBN: 978-1-9845-9359-7 (softcover); 978-1-9845-9360-3 (hardcover); 978-1-9845-9358-0 (e-book)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Waterstones.

About the author

M. L. Stark wrote the “Burning Desire” series based on experiences from her personal life. After a marriage of over 20 years, she was divorced and met a new man that mentally abused her. Now, Stark is on the other side of that relationship and is reflecting on that entire experience. By sharing her story in a fictionalized account, Stark hopes to connect with real women and deter them from facing a toxic man in their lives. Currently, Stark resides in Bournemouth, Dorset. Visit Stark’s author website: https://www.ml-stark.com/.

About Xlibris Publishing UK

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0800 056 3182 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Krista Tillman LAVIDGE Publicity 480-648-7560 ktillman@lavidge.com