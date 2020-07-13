Former Addict Recounts Journey to Find Strength, Spirituality and Self-Love in New Memoir

Author Isla Stone shares her spiritual awakening and rehabilitation story in ‘The Art of Determination’

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her debut memoir, “The Art of Determination,” Isla Stone discloses personal, profound journal entries that chronicle her experiences with rehabilitation, empowerment and remarkable spiritual growth.

In her youth, Stone was sexually assaulted by a family member and endured abuse from her stepfather, which created a shaken and battered tone for her life. Trying to escape her internal demons, Stone turned to drugs and alcohol to numb her pain, which also led to toxic relationships with various men, who also struggled with addictions.

Seeking treatment for addiction in a rehabilitation center marked the beginning of a huge shift in Stone’s life. She began to focus on meditation and other healthier means to allow her to relinquish her fears and find self-acceptance, alignment and connection to a Higher Power.

“Life is as amazing as it is difficult,” Stone said. “With ‘The Art of Determination,’ I hope to reach people that have reached rock bottom like I did. I have made mistakes and went through heavy thought processes to work through issues that others can learn from.”

As an author and a Reiki healer, Stone continues to put healing at the forefront of her life and hopes to inspire others to find their own unique spiritual healing. Through her book, Stone teaches readers that it takes time for things to improve but that they are worthy of a beautiful life and they can control how people affect them.

“The Art of Determination”

By Isla Stone

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4483-5 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4484-2 (e-book)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Isla Stone is a Reiki master and currently runs her own energy healing practice. After her mother committed suicide, she sought closure and saw a medium. This medium inspired her to become a Reiki healer and now she enjoys working with clients to help them find their spiritual healing. Through her debut memoir, “The Art of Determination,” Stone chronicles her journey from a dark past, to a future filled with self-love, determination and spirituality. Stone hopes to help people, from her clients to readers, find healing from within since she has seen that power firsthand. Stone grew up and currently resides in the beautiful and diverse city of Johannesburg, South Africa. To find out more about Stone and her book, please visit her website: www.islastone.co.za.



About Balboa Press

