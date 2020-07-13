Author Reflects on Inspiring Journey of Spiritual Growth, Shares Experiences Healing from Bipolar Disorder in Debut Memoir

In ‘My Divine Gift,’ author Bárbaro Baez Alvarez shares with readers how they can deepen their faith in difficult times, grow closer to their true selves, and seek out their life’s purpose

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Bárbaro Baez Alvarez has published his debut, inspirational self-help memoir that twines his journey of spiritual growth with his experiences living and healing through bipolar disorder. Written over many years in a conversational, journal-style format, “My Divine Gift: More Than a Healing Story, It’s a Life-Changing Testimony!” draws readers in with Baez’s relatable perspective on topics like the often-complicated transition from adolescence to adulthood, how Baez found balance and recovery through mental health treatment and how his spiritual growth has changed his life for the better.



Born in Cuba in 1987, Baez immigrated to the U.S. at age 15 to live with his father. From an early age, Baez was curious and desired to discover his purpose in life. These experiences awoke within him his passion for writing, which inspired much of his book. This love, combined with his deep faith in God, gave Baez an important outlet during life’s highs and lows and helped him to seek out clarity in moments of confusion and chaos.



“My Divine Gift” also raises awareness about the necessity of tending to one’s mental health and shares his experience being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his late teens. During that time of vulnerability, Baez found that getting proper treatment, turning to his writing for comfort, and deepening his faith in God provided him strength and healing.



“All this I write is dedicated to all who read it,” Baez wrote in the introduction to his book. “This can serve as an experience for all the people of this world. In these scriptures, there is a great teaching that God wants you to know that will allow you to understand a little more about yourself and the world in which we live.”



Ultimately, Baez’s book reassures readers that God is real – whether they find His presence through religion, spirituality, or within themselves – and that recovery from mental illness is possible. “My Divine Gift” will help readers get in touch with themselves, learn to embrace their uniqueness, and cherish what matters most to them in their life.



“… such a great inspirational book and I highly recommend for those who want to find their own path as well,” a reader wrote about the book in a five-star review on Amazon.



“My Divine Gift: More Than a Healing Story, It’s a Life-Changing Testimony!”

By Bárbaro Baez Alvarez

ISBN: 978-1-7960-8832-8 (hardcover); 978-1-7960-8833-5 (softcover); 978-1-7960-8852-6 (e-book)

Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author



Bárbaro Baez Alvarez is originally from Cuba and has been living in the U.S. since 2002. Baez earned his master’s degree in visual communication at Hodges University and has been working for NAMI Collier County since 2013. A Certified Recovery Peer Specialist, Baez is passionate about sharing his mental health recovery journey and promoting hope and support for others who have been through similar experiences. He is a person who considers himself kind, intelligent, hardworking and persevering. Baez has always yearned to write a book that would allow him to express his opinion about life and his experiences. He is proud to share the product of that goal today. “My Divine Gift” is also available in Spanish, Baez's native language, as “Mi Don Divino," and the author is available for Spanish interviews and conferences. Baez is happily married to his wife, Yasmin, with whom he shares a beautiful daughter. They currently reside in Naples, Fla. To learn more, please visit www.mydivinegift.com and connect with the author on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Click here to view a trailer for “My Divine Gift.”



