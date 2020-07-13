Retired Physician Offers Readers Poignant Glimpse Into Troubled Healthcare System in Debut Memoir

In ‘The Making of a Cowboy Doctor,’ Kyle Ver Steeg, MD, twines his decades of experience as an independent doctor with thoughtful analysis of the growing challenges faced by medical professionals

In “The Making of a Cowboy Doctor,” Dr. Ver Steeg reflects on his career as a first-rate surgeon and how his desire for independence in his work became riskier as the nation’s healthcare system grew progressively more hostile to that independence. Dr. Ver Steeg’s book shares his story of personal and professional success and invites readers to foster their individualism by sticking to their principles and maintaining a singularity of purpose in their work.



“The United States is one of the only countries founded on the principles of individualism,” Dr. Ver Steeg said. “Many are trying to crush that individualism, especially in healthcare.”



A quick, thought-provoking read, “The Making of a Cowboy Doctor” draws back the curtain of the healthcare system and gives readers a glimpse into the disparity between health professionals’ priorities and those of the government. Through his book, Dr. Ver Steeg provides solidarity to other medical professionals seeking more independence in their work, answers to the general public as to why healthcare costs continue to rise, and validation to healthcare providers regarding the wealth discrepancy between themselves and hospital administrators.



Ultimately, “The Making of a Cowboy Doctor” demonstrates how an individualist can demonstrate honesty, courage, and integrity to survive and thrive in an increasingly collectivist society.



“This book is an honest story from a physician who only wanted what was best for his patients,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “He has seen the terrible changes in the healthcare field. It is all about the almighty dollar and not about giving quality care to your patient. Please read this delightful look at real life!”



“The Making of a Cowboy Doctor”

By Kyle Ver Steeg, MD

ISBN: 978-1-7960-9755-9 (hardcover); 978-1-7960-9754-2 (softcover); 978-1-7960-9753-5 (e-book)

Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author



Kyle Ver Steeg, MD, is a recently retired general and bariatric surgeon who was in private practice for 40 years. Dr. Ver Steeg earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago and completed his internship and residency at the University of Iowa and Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple, Texas, respectively. Dr. Ver Steeg is a life-long Iowan and currently lives in northcentral Iowa on a 40-acre tree farm. To learn more, please view a trailer for the book here.



