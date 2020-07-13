Surge In Coronavirus Cases Has Greatly Increased Demand For Disposable Hospital Supplies To Minimize Risk Of Infection

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Global Report 2020-30

The Business Research Company’s Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for disposable hospital supplies. The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other disposable supplies to protect healthcare workers from infections in their daily operations. According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally. Therefore, this rise in the number of cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to be protected against the spread of the virus is anticipated to boost the demand for the disposable hospital supplies market over the forecast period.

The global disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $59.7 billion in 2019 to 74.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of 25.0%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Disposables including masks, wipes, hospital room products, and other standard examination supplies are in huge demand by care providers with the growing number of COVID-19 cases. On the other hand, face masks are being used worldwide by the general population apart from just care providers and patients, as masks provide effective protection against respiratory infections. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $93 billion in 2023 at a rate of 7.65%.

The disposable hospital supplies market covered in this report is segmented by type into gloves, drapes, gowns, needles, syringes, procedure kits and trays, bandages, and masks. It is also segmented by product into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, incubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, non-woven medical supplies, wound care consumables, others, and by end-users into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and research institutes.

While the growth in the market is plenty, there is a supply and demand gap due to restrictive containment measures impacting the supply chain that is likely challenging the growth. To combat this, the increase in production capacities by various players dealing in the disposable hospital supplies market amid the coronavirus outbreak is a leading trend shaping the growth of the industry. For instance, on 15th May 2020, Honeywell announced plans to build a new production line in Scotland, UK with the capacity of producing 4.5 million FFP3 and FFP2 disposable face masks every month. These masks are likely to assist the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus, the expansion of production capacities to meet the increased demand for disposable medical supplies is projected to generate higher revenues for the market during 2020.

What may limit the market is the rising environmental concern associated with the improper disposal of non-reusable hospital supplies. In healthcare facilities, disposable gloves and gowns are widely used to maintain a sterile environment and reduce the risk of spreading infections during the pandemic. Improper disposal of these supplies used during the monitoring and treatment of COVID-affected patients poses a high risk of the virus being spread. Environmental regulatory bodies are thus imposing stringent rules for proper and managed disposal of hospital waste.



