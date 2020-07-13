Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market. This report focused on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Atomwise
Zebra Medical Vision
Cyrcadia Health
AiCure
Modernizing Medicine
Berg Health
Esko Bionics
Medasense Biometrics
Hindsait
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Patient Care
Research and Drug Invention
Disease Diagnosis and Identification
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Patient Care
1.5.3 Research and Drug Invention
1.5.4 Disease Diagnosis and Identification
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Atomwise
13.2.1 Atomwise Company Details
13.2.2 Atomwise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Atomwise Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.2.4 Atomwise Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Atomwise Recent Development
13.3 Zebra Medical Vision
13.3.1 Zebra Medical Vision Company Details
13.3.2 Zebra Medical Vision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Zebra Medical Vision Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.3.4 Zebra Medical Vision Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Zebra Medical Vision Recent Development
13.4 Cyrcadia Health
13.4.1 Cyrcadia Health Company Details
13.4.2 Cyrcadia Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Cyrcadia Health Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.4.4 Cyrcadia Health Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Cyrcadia Health Recent Development
13.5 AiCure
13.5.1 AiCure Company Details
13.5.2 AiCure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 AiCure Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.5.4 AiCure Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 AiCure Recent Development
13.6 Modernizing Medicine
13.6.1 Modernizing Medicine Company Details
13.6.2 Modernizing Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Modernizing Medicine Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.6.4 Modernizing Medicine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Modernizing Medicine Recent Development
13.7 Berg Health
13.7.1 Berg Health Company Details
13.7.2 Berg Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Berg Health Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.7.4 Berg Health Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Berg Health Recent Development
13.8 Esko Bionics
13.8.1 Esko Bionics Company Details
13.8.2 Esko Bionics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Esko Bionics Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.8.4 Esko Bionics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Esko Bionics Recent Development
13.9 Medasense Biometrics
13.9.1 Medasense Biometrics Company Details
13.9.2 Medasense Biometrics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Medasense Biometrics Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.9.4 Medasense Biometrics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Medasense Biometrics Recent Development
13.10 Hindsait
13.10.1 Hindsait Company Details
13.10.2 Hindsait Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Hindsait Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Introduction
13.10.4 Hindsait Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Hindsait Recent Development
Continued….
