Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests done on 12th July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases from 1,702 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,029.

Of the 4 confirmed cases; two (2) are truck drivers and two (2) are alerts from Amuru and Isingiro Districts.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, one (1) arrived via Kerwa Point of Entry in Yumbe District while the other arrived from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) via Mpondwe Point of Entry in Kasese District.

Eighteen (18) foreign truck drivers (14 Kenyans, 2 Tanzanians, 1 Rwandese and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 977 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and NO COVID-19 related death recorded.

A total of 1,702 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 228,105.