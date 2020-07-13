Ovid Therapeutics and Angelini Pharma Enter into Exclusive License Agreement to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome in Europe

Angelini Pharma obtains exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to OV101 (gaboxadol) for the potential treatment of Angelman syndrome in the European Union and other countries in the European Economic Area (Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom) and Russia





/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and ROME, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID, hereinafter “Ovid”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, and Angelini Pharma S.p.A. (hereinafter “Angelini Pharma”), an Italian family-owned pharmaceutical company committed to helping patients with a constant and prevalent focus on Mental Health, Rare Diseases and Consumer Health, announced an agreement in which Angelini Pharma will be responsible to develop, manufacture and commercialize OV101 (gaboxadol) for the potential treatment of Angelman syndrome in the European Union and other countries in the European Economic Area (Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom) and Russia. Angelini Pharma will execute the agreement through its new affiliate Angelini Pharma Rare Diseases AG. OV101 is believed to be the only delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist in development and is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial in Angelman syndrome, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ovid will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and is eligible to receive up to an additional $212.5 million in payments upon the achievement of development, manufacturing and sales milestones for the initial indication (Angelman syndrome), as well as double-digit royalties on net sales if OV101 is successfully commercialized. Ovid will retain all U.S. and rest-of-world commercial rights to OV101.

“We are excited to enter into a strategic collaboration with Angelini Pharma with the goal of bringing OV101, if approved, to the Angelman community in Europe as quickly as possible. Angelini Pharma is an ideal partner for Europe as they have deep regional knowledge, an established infrastructure with a history of successful product launches, and a commitment to improving the quality of life of the patient communities they serve,” said Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “Finding the right partners to bring OV101 to the Angelman community as rapidly as possible is a core part of our global strategy. We believe this partnership with Angelini will help to maximize the potential commercial value of OV101 and achieve our strategic objectives in this important geography."

“Today is a day that we will remember. Through our collaboration with Ovid Therapeutics, we are laying the foundation to developing innovative health solutions for rare diseases, in line with Angelini Pharma’s new strategy,” said Pierluigi Antonelli, Angelini Pharma CEO. “The new business unit Angelini Pharma Rare Diseases AG will contribute to the development, registration, production and, if approved, commercialization in Europe of OV101, Ovid Therapeutics’ very promising drug being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. As of now, there is no effective treatment for this rare genetic disease, characterized by severe psychomotor disability, which manifests itself from childhood. Delivering on our commitment makes us proud both from a scientific and social impact perspectives.”

"As shareholders and executives of Angelini Holding we continue to invest in the pharma area, which today represents half of our Group's turnover,” commented the executive vice president Thea Paola Angelini and the CEO Sergio Marullo di Condojanni. “Our global development and internationalization strategy focuses on business areas with high growth potential. Particularly, we look closely at all the opportunities that can open up, not only in healthcare, but also in the consumer and machinery sector."

Rothschild & Co acted as an advisor to Ovid on the collaboration agreement.

About Angelman Syndrome

Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic condition that is characterized by a variety of signs and symptoms. Characteristic features of this condition include delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, problems with movement and balance, seizures, sleep disorders and anxiety. The most common cause of Angelman syndrome is the loss of function of the gene that codes for ubiquitin protein ligase E3A (UBE3A), which plays a critical role in nerve cell communication, resulting in impaired tonic inhibition. Individuals with Angelman syndrome typically have normal lifespans but are unable to live independently. Therefore, they require constant support from a network of specialists and caregivers. Angelman syndrome affects approximately 1 in 12,000 to 1 in 20,000 people globally.

There are no approved therapies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency or rest–of-world for Angelman syndrome, and treatment primarily consists of behavioral interventions and pharmacologic management of symptoms.

Angelman syndrome is associated with a reduction in tonic inhibition, a function of the delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor that allows a human brain to decipher excitatory and inhibitory neurological signals correctly without being overloaded. If tonic inhibition is reduced, the brain becomes inundated with signals and loses the ability to separate background noise from critical information.

About OV101 (gaboxadol)

OV101 is believed to be the only delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist in development and the first investigational drug to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, a central physiological process of the brain that is thought to be the underlying cause of certain neurodevelopmental disorders. OV101 has demonstrated in laboratory studies and animal models to selectively activate the δ-subunit of GABA A receptors, which are found in the extrasynaptic space (outside of the synapse), and thereby impact neuronal activity through modulation of tonic inhibition.

Ovid is developing OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome to potentially restore tonic inhibition and thereby address several core symptoms of these conditions. In both these syndromes, the underlying pathophysiology includes disruption of tonic inhibition modulated through the δ-subunit of GABA A receptors. In preclinical studies, it was observed that OV101 improved symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. This compound has also previously been tested in more than 4,000 patients (more than 1,000 patient-years of exposure) and was observed to have favorable safety and bioavailability profiles. Ovid is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial with OV101 in Angelman syndrome (NEPTUNE) and has completed a Phase 2 signal-finding clinical trial with OV101 in Fragile X syndrome (ROCKET).

OV101 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The FDA has also granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for OV101 for both the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. In addition, the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation to OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Ovid patents directed to methods of treating Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome using OV101. The issued patents expire in 2035 without regulatory extensions.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com .

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma, owned by Angelini Holding, is a pharmaceutical Company committed to helping patients with a constant and prevalent focus on Mental Health, including Pain, Rare Diseases and Consumer Health. Angelini Pharma has an extensive and recognized R&D programs, "World Class" production plants and international commercialization activities of active ingredients and market-leading drugs. For further information, please visit www.angelinipharma.com

About Angelini Holding

Angelini Holding is the parent company of an international group operating in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors. Founded in Italy in 1919, today Angelini group operates in 17 countries with a staff of 5,600 and a turnover of €1,7 billion. In addition to the Pharmaceutical sector, Angelini group operates in Personal and Home Care business area through Fater, a joint venture with Procter & Gamble, in the Machinery field, again in joint venture with P&G, with the group operating in automation and robotics for the consumer goods industry Fameccanica, in Perfumery and Skincare and Suncare with Angelini Beauty and in the Wine sector through Bertani Domains. Angelini Holding has recently entered the Baby food market as well through MadreNatura, a joint venture with Hero Group, which offers 100% organic baby food products.

