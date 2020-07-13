Document Security Systems Announces Multi-Year Contract Valued at $6 Million Per Annum with One of World’s Largest Retailers

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its Premier Packaging Corp. (Premier) subsidiary signed a three-year contract with one of the world’s largest retailers to supply photo mailing envelopes and folding cartons for prints, posters, canvas decors, photo books, passport photos, and business printing. The contract is valued at approximately $6 million per year and may be renewed for a fourth year.

“This is a major win for Premier and solidifies our relationship with a long-term customer,” commented Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS. “The fact that we beat out our competitors for this highly prized contract valued in excess of $24 million is evidence of the strength and capabilities of our printing and packaging division. As we transform DSS into a multinational aggressive growth company, we will continue to pursue new opportunities to land major contracts with national retailers.”

Since taking over in July 2019, the DSS management team has transformed Premier’s operations, investing in new manufacturing equipment, people, and processes to increase its capacity, improve quality and delivery, and ensure it has the horsepower it needs to support its customers and grow with their changing demands.

“Our customer’s commitment to Premier demonstrates that the investments we have made into our business strategy are starting to show. These resources are the foundation and position this division for substantial growth,” continued Grady.

Production on this contract will begin in the third quarter of 2020. Finished goods will ship to the customer’s more than 9000 locations. The retailer expects to open an additional 550 stores over the next 12 months, which will potentially increase the value of the contract.

For over 25 years Premier has been a market leader in providing innovative and secure solutions for printing and packaging. Premier is the smart packaging, and security printing division of DSS.

With operations based in Victor, NY, and distribution facilities on both coasts of the US, Premier services a variety of nationally and regionally based customers. Premier’s client list includes customers in the medical device, consumer goods, nutraceutical, photo marketing and food and beverage industries. Premier differentiates itself with an empathetic approach to customer service driven by being a full service, end-to-end solution provider that is large enough to be a complete resource, while maintaining flexibility to react to ever changing market and customer supply chain demands.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

