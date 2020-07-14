Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pyramid Consulting, Inc. Announces 275,000 Meals Donated to Feeding America through Pyramid Cares

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Consulting, Inc announced that it has provided over a quarter million meals to Feeding America® - the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization - through their Pyramid Cares program. Pyramid Cares is an initiative created to provide meals to those in need, blood donations through the American Red Cross, and medical supplies to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this COVID pandemic lockdown period, Pyramid, along with their wellness partners, successfully completed two Walking Challenges that encouraged their employees to stay active. For each participating individual and team that met/exceeded their fitness goals, Pyramid donated funds on behalf of their employees to Feeding America’s COVID Response Fund. The long-standing partnership with Pyramid’s wellness partners helped them provide the equivalent of 275,000 meals to more than 200 Feeding America Food Banks throughout the US. There is nothing hidden about Pyramid’s commitment to the Community!

Pyramid’s contribution will help food banks in cities where they have branch operations, including Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; Nashville, TN; Morristown, NJ; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; San Francisco, CA; St. Louis, MO; Washington, DC.

“Our employees are committed to helping those in need whether we are in a pandemic or not. Giving back to the community is part of our corporate culture. Knowing that in these tumultuous times, our teams could work from home, exercise, and help provide 275,000 meals is an amazing accomplishment.” said Sanjeev Tirath, Pyramid Consulting, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO. “Providing for those in need across the country means so much to so many. We are proud of our people and our relationship with Feeding America.”

Pyramid Cares has hosted very successful blood drives that will help more than 60 lives, and provided much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to Kaiser Permanente (CA); Robert Wood Johnson Healthcare (NJ); Emory Hospital System (GA); and Northside Hospital (GA). They have also provided PPE to local law enforcement, fire, and emergency services in Alpharetta and Johns Creek, GA.

About Pyramid Consulting, Inc: Pyramid Consulting, Inc. is a $300M staffing and technology company headquartered, in Alpharetta, GA with offices across the globe. Pyramid provides a full range of services to enterprise clients, from innovative startups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies across multiple industry verticals.

Our demonstrated ability to provide best-in-class services to companies across multiple geographies has been rigorously vetted. Utilizing the latest technology and subject-matter expertise, we deliver services through core areas: Staffing, Solutions, Infrastructure, Pyramid Academy, Intentionally Inclusive, and Talent Digitalization.

Pyramid is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a member of the Corporate Plus® program through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (Georgia MSDC).

For more information, visit www.pyramidci.com

