Coronavirus - South Africa: Level 3 Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown in numbers

120 – the number of days government has succeeded in delaying the spread of COVID-19.

276 242 – confirmed cases in the country by 12 July 2020.

12 000 – new cases being recorded every day.

500 – new infections being recorded every hour.

4 079 – people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March, by 12 July 2020.

Over half a million – people who have died from COVID-19 across the world.

Over 12.7 million – the total number of confirmed cases across the world.

100 000 – the number of confirmed cases that Gauteng is fast approaching.

50 000 – the number of confirmed cases that the Eastern Cape has passed.

80 000 – the number of confirmed cases that the Western Cape will soon have.

1.5% – South Africa’s case fatality rate, which is among the lowest in the world.

4.4% – the global average case fatality rate.

Over 34 000 – South Africans who have recovered from COVID-19.

50 – number of people allowed to attend a funeral.

Between 40 000 and 50 000 – projected deaths in South Africa before the end of 2020.

28 000 – hospital beds made available for COVID-19 patients.

37 000 – quarantine beds in private and public facilities across the country.

1 700 – additional ventilators that government has secured.

12 000 – ventilation devices being produced by South African companies for delivery between the end of July and the end of August.

Over 12 000 – serious shortage of health workers, mostly nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.

R1.9 billion – amount that the Solidarity Fund has invested in our health response, providing personal protective equipment and other supplies for our health facilities.

48 – the planned reduced turnaround time for testing.

100% – the permitted capacity of taxis undertaking local trips.

70% – the permitted capacity of long-distance taxis.

