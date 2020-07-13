Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts, Game & Parks Commission Encourage Nebraskans to Enjoy the Great Outdoors

Gov. Ricketts (podium) encourages Nebraskans to explore the State’s parks

and recreation areas during his remarks at today’s press conference.

 

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to highlight opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Cornhusker State. 

“If you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors, Nebraska’s state parks, historical parks, and recreation areas provide a wealth of opportunities for socially-distanced fun,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Nebraska has more miles of rivers and streams than any other state, with plenty of places to go kayaking, tanking, and floating.  We’re also a top destination for anglers.  Our rivers and lakes are home to lots of different fish including walleye, catfish, bluegill, white bass, largemouth bass, crappies, and more.  Susanne and I encourage all Nebraskans to get outdoors and explore Nebraska in the coming weeks and months.”

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission oversees eight state parks, ten historical parks, and around 60 other recreation areas.

“With state parks and recreation areas across the state, we have abundant opportunities for families to make memories and enjoy their favorite activities at their state parks,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson.  “Whether you’re seeking the ultimate modern conveniences in a picturesque outdoor setting or want to get back to nature amid the natural beauty of Nebraska’s wild places, our state parks are here for you.”

The Commission has reopened activities with the health and safety of the public and State teammates in mind.  It is reminding people to practice responsible recreation while they are having fun spending time outdoors.  This means staying home when sick, avoiding crowded areas, maintaining physical distancing, and abiding by local directed health measures.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission opened designated swimming areas and public beaches in June, and it opened pools at state parks the first weekend in July.  The Commission began offering limited lodging reservations in late June.  Additionally, educational and interpretive centers have reopened to the public.

Camping is now open at all park and wildlife management areas.  Guests can make reservations for overnight camping on the Commission’s website, or find first-come, first-serve camping spots at parks located across the state.

The Game & Parks Commission’s Take ‘em Fishing Contest is currently underway.  Anglers can participate by introducing a friend or family member to fishing, taking a picture, and uploading it online at outdoornebraska.gov/fishinggiveaway.  The commission is drawing for prizes through the end of October, including the grand prize Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

To learn more about the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, visit its website at outdoornebraska.gov.  You can view a map of Nebraska’s state parks, historical parks, and recreation areas by clicking here.

 

Full video of today’s press conference is available by clicking here.

