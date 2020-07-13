Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Abuse and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult
CASE#: 20B302317
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 7-12-20/ 1941 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Ridge Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Abuse & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult
ACCUSED: Mindy Landau-Fox
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of July 13, 2020, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded
to a report of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in the care of Landau-Fox
(64). Investigation revealed Landau-Fox abused the victim and did not provide
adequate care for the victim. Landau-Fox was taken into custody and processed at
the Shaftsbury barracks. Landau-Fox was issued and released on conditions of
release and ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
on July 13, 2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 / 1230 hours.
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
