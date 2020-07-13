Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Abuse and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302317

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                        

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 7-12-20/ 1941 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Ridge Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Abuse & Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

 

ACCUSED: Mindy Landau-Fox                                              

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the evening of July 13, 2020, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded

to a report of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in the care of Landau-Fox

(64). Investigation revealed Landau-Fox abused the victim and did not provide

adequate care for the victim. Landau-Fox was taken into custody and processed at

the Shaftsbury barracks. Landau-Fox was issued and released on conditions of

release and ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

on July 13, 2020 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 / 1230 hours.           

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

