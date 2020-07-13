Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 13 July 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (594,841) deaths (13,238), and recoveries (297,480) by region:
Central (40,570 cases; 835 deaths; 22,366 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,288; 53; 1,145), Chad (880; 75; 790), Congo (2,222; 47; 615), DRC (8,033; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; 3,004), Sao Tome & Principe (729; 14; 286)
Eastern (47,023; 1,230; 24,887): Comoros (314; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,972; 56; 4,712), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,766; 128; 4,556), Kenya (10,105; 185; 2,881), Madagascar (4,867; 35; 2,378),
Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,337; 4; 684), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,059; 93; 1,306), South Sudan (2,145; 41; 1,135), Sudan (10,250; 650; 5,341), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,025; 0; 972)
Northern (124,349; 5,345; 53,520): Algeria (18,712; 1,004; 13,375), Egypt (82,070; 3,858; 24,419), Libya (1,433; 39; 341), Mauritania (5,126; 144; 2,026), Morocco (15,745; 250; 12,283), Tunisia (1,263; 50; 1,076)
Southern (285,940; 4,236; 138,417): Angola (506; 26; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,351; 20; 668), Lesotho (233; 2; 32), Malawi (2,364; 38; 557), Mozambique (1,157; 9; 364), Namibia (785; 1; 26), South Africa (276,242; 4,079; 134,874), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (985; 18; 328)
Western (96,959; 1,592; 58,290): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,036; 53; 869), Cape Verde (1,698; 19; 748), Côte d'Ivoire (12,766; 84; 6,654), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,518; 139; 20,187), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (1,010; 51; 423), Mali (2,411; 121; 1,694), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (32,558; 740; 13,447), Senegal (8,135; 148; 5,446), Sierra Leone (1,635; 63; 1,154), Togo (720; 15; 513)