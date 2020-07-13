Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,565 in the last 365 days.

Weedbams Rolls out Kickstarter Campaign for World’s First Stoner Emojis for iOS

First of its kind app for iPhone & iOS brings cannabis emojis to every aspect of communications.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every time Apple rolls out new Emojis millions of iPhone and iPad owners go wild. That is understandable considering Emojis have become an indispensable enhancement to verbal communications. Nearly 1 billion people who own iOS devices worldwide use emojis all the time to enhance expression and expand communications. Apple has managed to keep a tight lid on the emojis available to users. Until now.

Weedbams aims to change that with their innovative approach to introducing new emojis for consumers who are fond of marijuana. Their approach is a clever workaround to current Apple restrictions on emojis by applying a brilliant workaround that maps stickers directly to iOS keyboards delivered via their app.

The result is that iPhone and iPad users will be able to use the forthcoming Weedbams app to drop many different cannabis emojis into every kind of communication including:
• Social media platforms
• Texting
• Chatting
• Notepad
• Email
• Everywhere!

The cannabis industry and millions of consumers are stuck in something of a “no man’s land” as Federal law and persistent social mores are at odds with a booming ecosystem in the states where marijuana is legal. What is certainly legal everywhere is the right of Americans to free expression. Weedbams’ new marijuana emoji app expands that freedom enabling users to reference “weed” with emojis other than a maple leaf or a Christmas tree.
All funds raised on this Kickstarter will be applied to developing this app including all the coding required for the keyboard mapping as well as rolling out as many new cannabis emojis as budget will allow. The more funds raised, the more emojis will be delivered.
The Weedbams Emoji crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter – https://bit.ly/2ZeIAp8
The Weedbams Emoji Website - https://weedbamsemojis.com/
The Official Weedbams Website - https://weedbams.com/

Bobby Salmon
Weedbams Emoji's
1
email us here

You just read:

Weedbams Rolls out Kickstarter Campaign for World’s First Stoner Emojis for iOS

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.