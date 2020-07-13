Weedbams Rolls out Kickstarter Campaign for World’s First Stoner Emojis for iOS

First of its kind app for iPhone & iOS brings cannabis emojis to every aspect of communications.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every time Apple rolls out new Emojis millions of iPhone and iPad owners go wild. That is understandable considering Emojis have become an indispensable enhancement to verbal communications. Nearly 1 billion people who own iOS devices worldwide use emojis all the time to enhance expression and expand communications. Apple has managed to keep a tight lid on the emojis available to users. Until now.

Weedbams aims to change that with their innovative approach to introducing new emojis for consumers who are fond of marijuana. Their approach is a clever workaround to current Apple restrictions on emojis by applying a brilliant workaround that maps stickers directly to iOS keyboards delivered via their app.

The result is that iPhone and iPad users will be able to use the forthcoming Weedbams app to drop many different cannabis emojis into every kind of communication including:

• Social media platforms

• Texting

• Chatting

• Notepad

• Email

• Everywhere!

The cannabis industry and millions of consumers are stuck in something of a “no man’s land” as Federal law and persistent social mores are at odds with a booming ecosystem in the states where marijuana is legal. What is certainly legal everywhere is the right of Americans to free expression. Weedbams’ new marijuana emoji app expands that freedom enabling users to reference “weed” with emojis other than a maple leaf or a Christmas tree.

All funds raised on this Kickstarter will be applied to developing this app including all the coding required for the keyboard mapping as well as rolling out as many new cannabis emojis as budget will allow. The more funds raised, the more emojis will be delivered.

The Weedbams Emoji crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter – https://bit.ly/2ZeIAp8

The Weedbams Emoji Website - https://weedbamsemojis.com/

The Official Weedbams Website - https://weedbams.com/

