Plastics Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The report, in addition to providing an insight of the various key dynamics influencing the Plastics Recycling market, also examines the volume trends, the pricing history and value of the market. In addition, several potential growth factors, barriers, as well as opportunities are also taken into consideration to attain an acute understanding of the overall market.

The file is divided into numerous sections. The introductory phase summarizes the look at’s desires and objectives, the motives for doing the take a look at and scopes. The summary and highlights phase provides a short summary of estimates and forecasts of the worldwide plastics recycling market from 2017 via 2023 and highlights of biggest and quickest-developing markets and vital developments.

The evaluation section describes the manufacture of plastics, the fundamental styles of plastics used, the ways in which plastics are disposed after use and a precis of recycling techniques. The global marketplace segment describes existing markets via product sources. Recycled waste merchandise include bottles, automobiles, carpet and electronics. This section covers topics along with the quantity of plastic yearly accrued and recycled from these sources, and while possible, it offers a prediction regarding the probable boom charge over the next five years.

The worldwide market section also looks at plastics recycling with the aid of resin, summarizing the resources and end uses for recycled substances which can be available. Most recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) comes from puppy bottles, and the primary cease marketplace for recycled PET bottle resin is fibers.

The worldwide marketplace section also profiles products made with recycled plastics, consisting of packages inclusive of plastic lumber and plastic composites (e. G., wood, fibers, cement, glass). Products are protected one after the other, as they may be crafted from plastic from a mixture of assets. Wood/fiber plastic composites may be made from numerous one of a kind resin kinds, every in all likelihood derived from numerous different merchandise.

Regional Description

The analysis and forecast of the Plastics Recycling market takes place on not just a global level, but regional level as well. Region-wise, the report includes the primary regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Each of these regions is studied extensively, examining the current trends, outlook, and opportunities that could elevate the market position in the future.

Method of Research

With the aim of determining the market potential, the overall market is analyzed with respect to the parameters included in the Porter’s Five Force Model. On top of that, a SWOT analysis is also done, as a result of which the report is able to provide a precise knowledge of the Plastics Recycling market. The exhaustive analysis of the market helps identify and highlight its main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

Key Players

The report offers a thorough understanding of the market’s competitive scenario along with the current trends within the manufacturing space. The report highlights some of the esteemed players inundating the market, including prominent as well as emerging vendors.

JK Plastics Pty. Ltd.,

PET Recycling Company (PETCO)

LyondellBasell,

Geo-Tech Polymers

Phoenix Technologies International

LLC and MBA Polymers Inc.

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 

Chapter 3 Overview of Plastics Recycling 
 
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Plastics Recycling 

Chapter 5 Asian Market for Plastics Recycling 

Chapter 6 European Market for Plastics Recycling 

Chapter 7 North American Markets for Plastics Recycling 

Chapter 8 Rest of the World Market for Plastics Recycling 

Chapter 9 Company Profiles 
Australia 
ASTRON 
JK PLASTICS PTY. LTD. 
Austria 
KUNSTSTOFFRECYCLING GES. M.B.H 
MAS MASCHINEN-UND ANLAGENBAU SCHULZ GMBH 
Belgium 
GALLOO 
Brazil 
CLODAM DO BRASIL 
Canada 
BLUE MOUNTAIN PLASTICS 
EFS PLASTICS INC. 
ENVIROPLAST INC. 
NEXCYCLE CANADA LTD. 
China 
ANFU 
HANGZHOU TAIFOR CHEMICAL TEXTILE FIBER CO. LTD. 
NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO. LTD. 
SHANDONG YONGPING RENEWABLE TIOMIN RESOURCES INC. 
SHANGHAI TIANQIANG ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. 
ZHEJIANG HUAFEI RECYCLING RESOURCES CO. LTD. 
Finland 
FINDOCK 
France 
COBEPLAST 
SOREPLA INDUSTRIE 
Germany 
MOBIUS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH 
MTM PLASTICS GMBH 
India 
MBA POLYMERS INDIA PVT LVT 
SHAKTI PLASTICS INDUSTRIES 
Indonesia 
POLINDO UTAMA 
PT. PRODUCTION RECYCLING INDONESIA 
Italy 
DENTIS 
MONTELLO S.P.A. 
Japan 
TEIJIN 
Malaysia 
EPD PLASTIC INDUSTRIES SDN BHD 
HENG HIAP INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD 
Mexico 
PLASTICRUZ 
Norway 
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 
South Africa 
PET RECYCLING COMPANY 
Spain 
PETCIA 
Thailand 
BILLION ENTERPRISE CO. LTD. 
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC CO. LTD. 
THAI PLASTIC RECYCLE GROUP CO. LTD. 
The Netherlands 
LYONDELLBASELL 
U.K. 
AXION POLYMERS 
PLASGRAN LTD. 
RECYCLED PLASTICS U.K. 
RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES 
U.S. 
ACI PLASTICS 
AMERICAN PLASTIC LUMBER INC. 
AXION INTERNATIONAL 
B&F PLASTICS 
BLUE RIDGE PLASTICS 
BUTLER MACDONALD 
CARBONLITE 
CLEAN TECH INC. 
COMMERCIAL PLASTICS RECYCLING, INC. 
CONIGLIARO INDUSTRIES 
DELTA PLASTICS 
EAST COAST ELECTRONICS RECYCLING 
GEO-TECH POLYMERS 
KW PLASTICS 
LOS ANGELES FIBER CO. 
MBA POLYMERS, INC. 
MONDO POLYMER TECHNOLOGIES 
PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, LLC 
PLASTEAK INC. 
PLASTICS RECYCLING INC. 
PLASTICYCLE CORP. 
POLYWOOD 
RAPC INC. 
RASTRA OF THE AMERICAS LLC 
REPROCESSED PLASTICS, INC. 
RENEW PLASTICS 
RPM PLASTIC PALLETS 
SELECTECH INC. 
TREX CO. 
WELOR WASTE CONTROL INC. 
YEMM & HART LTD. 
Vietnam 
IAV GLOBAL 
Chapter 10 Appendix: Glossary

