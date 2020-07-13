Global Asset Management Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2030

Asset Management Market, 2030

Asset Management Market By Type Of Asset Class, By Type Service Element, By Type Client, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global asset management market is expected to decline from $656.9 billion in 2019 to $598.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to recover and grow at a rate of 9.6% from 2021 ad reach $788.8 billion in 2023. Going forward, increasing the retiree population, increasing the wealth of high net worth individuals, rising demand for alternative investments, and rising ETFs will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the asset management market includes rising demand for services provided by Fintech firms and COVID-19.

Asset management companies (AMC) are the companies that pool funds from clients, and invest the capital in several financial products such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, index funds, and hedge funds among others, with the aim of maximizing returns. Asset management companies make investment decisions considering several factors such as clients’ risk and investment preferences, tax needs, liquidity needs, and moral and ethical beliefs. Clients of asset management companies include the general public, corporations, government and non-government institutions whose assets are managed by these companies.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3216&type=smp

The global asset management market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type Of Asset Class: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets And Others

By Type Of Service Element: Asset Services, Custody Services

By Type Of Client: Mass Affluent, HNWI, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF)

By Geography: The global asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American asset management market accounts for the largest share, accounting for 51.8% of the global asset management market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Asset Management Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-management-market

Trends In The Asset Management Market

Asset management companies are increasingly providing climate change expertise and are integrating it in their investment process. Physical assets such as buildings, offshore structures and transportation systems operate in a dynamic environment where they are exposed to short, medium, and long-term variability in ambient environmental conditions. Thus, climate change plays an important variable in determining the durability of these assets.

Asset Management Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asset management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts asset management market size and growth for the global asset management market, asset management market share, asset management market players, asset management market size, asset management market segments and geographies, asset management market trends, asset management market drivers and asset management market restraints, asset management market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The asset management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Asset Management Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Asset Management Market

Data Segmentations: Asset Management Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, asset management market customer information, asset management market product/service analysis – product examples, asset management market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global asset management market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Asset Management Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the asset management market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Asset Management Sector: The report reveals where the global asset management industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Asset Management Global Market Report 2020:

Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Wealth Management Market By Type Of Asset Class (Equity, Fixed Incomes, Alternative Assets And Others) Major Players And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2030

Management Consulting Market By Segments (Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy And HR Advisory), By Country And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2022



