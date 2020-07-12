Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,493 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Use of KMTC Kwale for COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Facility

We appreciate KMTC for the good work they are doing in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. KMTC Kwale, like in other counties, have offered their institutions for use as quarantine and isolation facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: Use of KMTC Kwale for COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Facility

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.