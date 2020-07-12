Balombo administrator arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

Benguela, ANGOLA, July 12 - The centre-west Benguela Province’s Balombo Municipality administrator, Júlio Cuanza, and four other nationals, were last Friday placed under provisional detention, by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), on suspicion of committing crimes of embezzlement, fraud and theft among others, ANGOP has learnt.,

According to a note to which ANGOP has had access, these citizens have actually been indicted already by the Attorney General's Office of Lobito’s District Court.

Among the detainees are the local directors of Education and the Agrarian Development Station (EDA).

The report states that legal proceedings are underway at the PGR with the Balombo Criminal Investigation Service, the criminal case registered under nº 44 / PGR / SIC / BBO / 2019, in which a total of seven citizens have been formally charged.

According to the PGR document, the defendants are also indicted for the crimes of influence peddling, undue receipt of monies, criminal association, violation of the rules of execution of the plan and budget, punishable by the Penal Code, by the Law on the criminalization of offenses underlying money laundering (Law No. 3/14, of 10 February and by the Law on Public Probity (Law No. 3/10. Of 29 March).

“Considering the facts, circumstances and other legal assumptions, after interrogation of the defendants, the measure of personal coercion of Provisional Detention was applied to five citizens (…) states the note.

However, according to a SIC source contacted last Saturday by ANGOP, the process is in its final preparatory stage and at any time it will be submitted to court.

It should be recalled that in January this year, the former municipal administrator of Benguela Municipality, Carlos Guardado, was also detained, accused of crimes of corruption, domestic theft, embezzlement and influence peddling. The former administrator is currently responding to the case on bail.

In the line, in 2019, the Criminal Investigation Service also preventively detained the former municipal administrator of Baía-Farta, Maria João, on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement, corruption and criminal association, currently responding to the process also on bail.